Selena Gomez On Her Key To Improving Mental Health: ‘I’ve Never Stopped… Asking For Help’

Selena Gomez struggles at times with her own mental health but that does not mean it is her cross to bear alone.

People recently caught up with Gomez, who opened up about her fight for mental health and how it involves both her professional and personal lives.

RELATED: Selena Gomez And David Henrie Reunite At Virtual Premiere

“I’ve tried a ton of different things, but the one thing I’ve never stopped doing is asking for help,” the singer shared. “That was the hardest part, but I truly believe that that’s why I’m stronger. This is something that is the most important thing in the world to me ’cause it’s my mental health.

“I’m professional and I work very hard. At the same time, I do deal with mental health [issues] and I wanted that to also be known,” she continued. “In the beginning, it seemed hopeless. Sometimes it was a challenge for me to even get out of bed. I was like, ‘Why can’t I be like you guys?’ Over the years I’ve finally found my rhythm, but it took me time.”

Gomez, 28, is currently preparing to launch her highly anticipated beauty line on Thursday.

“I used to look at myself and feel not pretty enough but I think it’s natural for people to feel that way sometimes,” she shared. “You feel like you have to look a certain way or be a certain way but that’s not the case. This is a way for me to be a part of a beauty community and say, ‘I’m practising and I’m learning, and you can, too.'”

RELATED: BLACKPINK Team Up With Selena Gomez For New Single ‘Ice Cream’

“[Being open] isn’t an easy thing to ask of someone. I’ve had to go away a few times for stuff I didn’t know [I was struggling with] and was confused by,” Gomez concluded. “And then this stigma came: What would people think? But when I thought about it, my first answer was, ‘I don’t care, this is my truth.’ I’m not a stigma. I’m a person that walks their life.”

Rare Beauty will launch on Thursday with 48 shades of foundation and concealer.