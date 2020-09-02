‘The Mandalorian’ Sets October Season 2 Premiere Date

Mando and The Child have announced their return to Disney+.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian’ will arrive on the streaming platform on Oct. 30.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

The Emmy-nominated series had just wrapped on its second season before the pandemic shut down film and television productions around the world.

Current cast members Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers are set to return, along with breakout pop culture sensation The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. Rumoured additions to the cast include Rosario Dawson as “The Clone Wars” favourite Ahsoka, however, Disney has not confirmed. Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, and Timothy Olyphant are also reportedly on board for the new season.