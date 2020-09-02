Billie Eilish Likes To Keep Her Love Life Completely Private

Billie Eilish isn’t about to kiss and tell.

Appearing this week on “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp”, the “Bad Guy” singer discussed her refusal to open up about her love life.

“I definitely want to keep that private,” she said. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private.”

Eilish added, “The tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up. And it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’

“Everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s very much not something I’m interested in.”