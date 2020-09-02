Paris Hilton Speaks Out About Her Past Abusive Relationships: ‘I Was Strangled, I Was Hit’

Paris Hilton is speaking out about her past abusive relationships in a new interview with People.

Hilton, who is set to launch her new documentary “This Is Paris” on her YouTube channel on September 14, tells the magazine how she had five ex boyfriends who allegedly abused her.

“I went through multiple abusive relationships,” the star shares. “I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should.”

Hilton insists the abuse wouldn’t have happened if she hadn’t faced physical and emotional abuse as a teenager while attending Provo Canyon boarding school in Utah in the 1990s.

“I had become so used to [abusive behaviour] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal,” she says, adding of the relationships with the five men: “They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colours would show. They’d get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And there there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive.”

“I didn’t really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can’t believe I let people treat me like that,” Hilton continues.

She also says her infamous 2003 sex tape would never have happened if she’d not been through what she went through at Provo.

“I would never have let anyone into my life like [the man in the tape, whom she was dating at the time]. I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn’t gone to Provo, I wouldn’t have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships,” Hilton adds.

Provo Canyon School has since told People that the school was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000, which is after Hilton had left, with them adding: “We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”

Hilton has now been dating entrepreneur Carter Reum for the past nine months.

“I feel so safe with him,” she says. “Before, I don’t think I was really ready for a good relationship. But I’ve learned so much. And I’m so grateful to have found my perfect match.”