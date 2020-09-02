Finneas On The Deep Meaning Behind New Single ‘What They’ll Say About Us’

Finneas has a new, emotional single ready for fans.

The singer/producer, 23, known for his work with sister Billie Eilish, is set to drop the new track “What They’ll Say About Us” on Wednesday, all about the Black Lives Matter movement and the life of Broadway performer Nick Cordero.

“I would hope that it gives people at least a momentary amount of optimism because I think optimism is very important in terms of getting through this with your health and with your sanity,” he told WSJ. Magazine.

He added, “I wrote it on the day of a Black Lives Matter protest back in June. I had spent the day out protesting with my girlfriend [YouTube personality Claudia Sulewski], and protests in general make me feel really optimistic. I think being surrounded by people who also see the flaws in the system is a really positive experience ’cause you go, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not the only one.'”

The emotional track was also inspired by Cordero, who died earlier this year after complications of the coronavirus. Finneas explained, “The other component of the song was [that] I was very closely following Nick Cordero’s story on Instagram, via his wife [Amanda Kloots], and Nick and his wife were not people I’d ever met. I don’t know them at all. I saw the headlines about his health, just like everybody else did. I just became incredibly attached to this family that I’d never met before.”

He added, “I kind of wrote this song as if you were singing to your loved one who was in a hospital bed while the world was protesting outside. I did make a point to keep the song fairly ambiguous because I know everybody’s sort of going through different circumstances of the same things right now.”‘

Despite having his own music out, Finneas also says Eilish’s new album is already underway.

“Most of my time is working on Billie’s next album, which, you know, albums take a lot of time, and I’m really proud of everything we’re making and excited for people to hear it,” he teased.

“What They’ll Say About Us” is available on all streaming platforms Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.