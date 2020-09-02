Oddsmakers Will Not Be Putting Their Bets On Carole Baskin To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’

It’s time to start placing bets.

“Dancing with the Stars” announced the cast for season 29, and bookies are already out with odds on who has got the best chance of winning.

Starting out at the back end is “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, whose odds of winning are placed at a long 50 to 1.

Far ahead of her are stars Anne Heche, Charles Oakley, and Nev Schulman, each with 16 to 1 odds.

Up top with the best chance of winning is Backstreet Boy AJ McLean at 4 to 1, with Johnny Weir, Justina Machado, Nelly, and Jeannie Mai rounding out the top five.

See the full list of odds below.

AJ McLean 4/1

Johnny Weir 5/1

Justina Machado 6/1

Nelly 8/1

Jeannie Mai 9/1

Monica Aldama 9/1

Skai Jackson 9/1

Chrishell Stause 12/1

Jesse Metcalfe 12/1

Kaitlyn Bristowe 12/1

Vernon Davis 14/1

Anne Heche 16/1

Charles Oakley 16/1

Nev Schulman 16/1

Carole Baskin 50/1

Season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on Sept. 14.