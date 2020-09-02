Apple TV+ Drops Trailer For Israeli-Iranian Espionage Thriller ‘Tehran’

“Tehran” is coming to North American audiences.

Apple TV+ picked up the Israeli espionage series in June and has now released a trailer ahead of the program’s September premiere. The show’s protagonist is Tamar Rabinyan, a young Jewish woman born in Iran but raised in Israel. She operates as a Mossad agent infiltrating Iran’s capital.

The series, predictably, received negative feedback in Iran for its alleged “anti-Iranian production.”

“Tehran” premieres Sept. 25 on Apple TV+. It stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Liraz Charhi, and more.