Carole Baskin Says ‘Tiger King’ Bosses ‘Glamorized Animal Abusers’ & ‘Villainized’ Her, Talks ‘DWTS’ With Nelly On ‘GMA’

Carole Baskin and Nelly appeared on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America” to discuss the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”.

The pair join a star-studded new lineup, with Baskin being asked about what life has been like for her since she became a household name earlier this year.

The “Tiger King” star shared, “Well ‘Tiger King’ really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse so I felt really betrayed by that, but what amazed me was how many people believe that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am. It’s been a nightmare since ‘Tiger King’ aired.”

She said, when asked if she thinks she can turn it around, “I really hope so and the biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewer’s eye. To me that was where ‘Tiger King’ missed the ball. It really should’ve been focused on the animals. I am hoping ‘DWTS’ will do that.”

Baskin added of whether she’s competitive, like she is in the show with infamous rival Joe Exotic, “I am competitive but I am competitive with myself… I want to do the very best that I can possibly do.”

Talk then turned to Nelly, who said when asked how he thought he would do: “I don’t know, this is definitely a different stage for me, different energy. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

He added when asked what his kids said, “You know what, I haven’t told them yet. So they are probably gonna watch this and see, or one of their friends will hit them by now, I am pretty sure they are gonna be a little bit shocked but excited.”

His first reaction to being asked to appear on the show: “‘Hell yeah, let’s do it!’

“I am pretty much game. I love competition. I think this is one that will set me apart from others if I can pull this one off only because I got two left feet and two right ankles. I am trying to see where we can go with this thing.”