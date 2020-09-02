Amber Heard Launches $100-Million Countersuit Accusing Johnny Depp Of ‘Smear Campaign’

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp just got messier.

According to People, Heard has launched a $100-million countersuit against her ex-husband, accusing the actor of “orchestrating a false and defamatory smear campaign” against her.

Heard’s filing also asks the court to throw out Depp’s $50-million defamation lawsuit against her, which is scheduled for trial starting Jan. 11, 2021.

The documents filed also claim that Depp “controlled and/or manipulated” social media accounts to target Heard, and “initiated, co-ordinated, overseen, and/or supported and amplified” two online petitions to have her fired from “Aquaman”.

“This stream of false and defamatory accusations against Ms. Heard is all an attempt to ruin her life and career, simply because she was a victim of domestic abuse and violence at the hands of Mr. Depp,” the filing states.

In recent weeks, Depp filed a request to have his lawsuit trial delayed to allow the filming of “Fantastic Beasts 3”.