Billie Eilish And Other Celebs Design Logos For 2028 Olympics

Billie Eilish already has a grip on the music industry and now she might just influence the 2028 Olympic Games.

The City of Angels Olympic and Paralympic Committee reached out to a variety of athletes and entertainers to get their input on the 2028 Olympics logo. All contributions will be used over the next eight years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

All participants were LA28 logo were given a default logo and asked to spice up the letter “A”. Most of the existing contributions went with different colours and patterns, but Eilish brought a modern twist by turning the logo into an animated GIF.

September 1, 2020

“The Olympics is the Olympics, that’s everybody, all over the world, coming together,” Eilish told the publication. “Eight years from now, I’m looking forward to that.”

The 2028 Summer Olympics is currently scheduled to take place between July 21 and August 6.