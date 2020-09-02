Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot At A Date With Adele

Adele’s recent appearance at the Notting Hill Carnival caught at least one person’s eye.

On Tuesday, Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, responded to Adele’s viral Instagram post with some of his own Jamaican culture appreciation.

Putting on a faux-Jamaican accent and his best attempt at Jamaican Patois, Chet complimented Adele and asked for her number.

On Twitter, Chet’s attempt to get a date with Adele came in for much laughter.

Chet Hanks is honestly the villain we need https://t.co/M3v5hkqx83 — Captain Jack Sbarro (@Paulizay) September 1, 2020