Gabby Barrett Covers Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Before Chatting With The Legend

Gabby Barrett got a double dose of Dolly Parton.

Barrett recently debuted her cover of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” as an Amazon Original song. And now Barrett, 20, had the opportunity to chat with Parton, 74.

“I feel so much joy today releasing ‘I Will Always Love You,’ one of my favourite songs of all time and one of the greatest songs ever written, as an Amazon Original,” she said, per Sounds Like Nashville. “The thing about this song and about all of Dolly’s catalogue is that her music is timeless; it comes straight from her heart.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Talks Pandemic, Black Lives Matter

“You can tell that she’s being honest and sincere in every lyric she writes. Every story is genuine to her life,” Barrett continued. “Something I strive for, that she has set such a perfect example of in Country music. I am honoured to have covered this song, and I hope you all love it as much as I do.”

Meanwhile, Barrett has a big supporter in Parton.

“I know that Gabby will have a long and prosperous career ahead of her,” the country legend shared. “She has what it takes to make it in our industry… talent, she’s hard-working, humble and kind.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Parton also offered some marital advice to the expectant mother, particularly regarding the first year of marriage. Barrett and Cade Foehner are approaching their one-year marriage anniversary in October.

“You are trying to figure each other out and learn,” she said. “That’s the year that you get the most rubbed wrong only because you’re having to share space with somebody you’ve never had to share your space with before. Your habits are different than theirs so you got to work those little things out.”