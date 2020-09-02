‘Challenger: The Final Flight’ Trailer Tells The Story Of The 1986 NASA Tragedy

Space exploration is full of hope, but also full of tragedy.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new four-part docuseries “Challenger: The Final Flight”, executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Glen Zipper.

RELATED: Watch The New Trailer For Netflix Adaptation Of Groundbreaking Broadway Hit ‘The Boys In The Band’

The series tells the story of the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster. Just 73 seconds after takeoff, the shuttle exploded, taking the lives of all seven crew members on board.

Among those on the flight was high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, who was the first civilian selected to go to space.

RELATED: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer For Israeli-Iranian Espionage Thriller ‘Tehran’

“Conversations with the crew’s surviving family members help create a poignant and relatable portrait of the astronauts,” the official description reads. The documentary will explore the “fatally flawed decision process” that led to the explosion.

“Challenger: The Final Flight” premieres on Netflix on Sept. 16.