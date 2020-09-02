‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Introduces Non-Binary And Transgender Characters

“Star Trek: Discovery” is diversifying its storyline to introduce the sci-fi show’s first-ever non-binary and transgender characters.

Season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” will welcome audiences to Adira (Blu del Barrio) and Gray (Ian Alexander).

RELATED: Comic-Con @ Home Kicks Off With A Star Trek Universe Panel

Adira is a highly-confident and self-assured non-binary character; meanwhile, Gray is a transgender character with hopes of being a Trill host.

Del Barrio is a non-binary actor who uses they/them pronouns and is set to make their television debut in “Star Trek: Discovery”, after acting in theatre and short films.

RELATED: ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Star Garrett Wang Nearly Ran Over Harrison Ford

Alexander, who uses they/them and he/him pronouns, is an Asian-American talent best known for his roles as Buck Vu on Netflix’s “The OA” and Lev in the video game “The Last of Us Part II”.

Season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” premieres Oct. 15.