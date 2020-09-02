Tilda Swinton Honours Chadwick Boseman In Her Golden Lion Award Speech In Venice: ‘Wakanda Forever’

Tilda Swinton is honouring Chadwick Boseman once again at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress, who was honoured with a Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement on Wednesday, made an emotional shoutout to the late actor who succumbed to colon cancer on Friday.

After accepting the award from the film festival’s Jury President Cate Blanchett in front of a socially distanced crowd, Swinton said, “Cinema is my happy place, my true motherland.”

RELATED: Tilda Swinton Is Back In Action In First Look Footage Of Pedro Almodóvar’s Short ‘The Human Voice’

Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett. Photo: CPImages

RELATED: Venice Film Festival Lineup Adds Short Starring Tilda Swinton And Regina King’s ‘One Night In Miami’

Adding, “Its fellowship is my heart’s family tree. The names on the list of those awarded this honour meanwhile, they are the names of my masters. They’re the elders of my tribe. The poets of the language I love above others. I sing their songs in the bath. I’m the punk kid film nut hitching a ride to the station to get to the foothills of the heights of their achievements.”

While signing off, Swinton said, “Viva Venezia. Cinema cinema cinema. Wakanda forever. Nothing but love.”

“Wakanda forever,” is of course a reference to Boseman’s film “Black Panther”.