HBO Max Teases ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ In New Trailer

U.K. hit “The Great British Baking Show” has demonstrated that a baking competition can deliver unexpectedly entertaining television, and a new series from the creator of that show doing the same thing for pottery.

On Wednesday, HBO Max unveiled its first look at “The Great Pottery Throw Down”, set to make its debut on the U.S. streaming service later this month.

“Pottery is so fantastic, you witness the transformation from clay to something of beauty,” says a voiceover at the start of a trailer for the British series, which has been airing across the pond since 2015.

“Follow the trials and tribulations of an exceptionally creative group of contestants as they transform ordinary lumps of clay into pieces of glazed glory in this one-of-a-kind test of pottery prowess,” reads HBO Max’s synopsis of the series.

“Each episode sees contestants vying for the ‘Top Potter’ title as they tackle mammoth challenges, hoping to showcase enough skill, technique, and originality to avoid elimination,” the synopsis continues. “With the art form’s rich heritage, intriguing technical language, and potential for magical transformations, ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ brings the messy and marvelous world of pottery to life.”

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” is scheduled to debut on Sept. 17.