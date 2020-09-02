Netflix Debuts Trailer For Gritty Young Adult Series ‘Grand Army’

Netflix is taking viewers back to school in gritty new drama series “Grand Army”.

Originating from playwright Katie Cappiello, the nine-episode series is set within an urban high school where students are seeking social justice.

“‘Grand Army’ tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising,” Netflix states in its official synopsis. “Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.”

As Deadline reported last year, “Grand Army” is an adaptation of Cappiello’s play “Slut”, with the story focusing on Joey Del Marco (played by Odessa A’zion), after she’s sexually assaulted by three lifelong friends when a Friday night out takes a horrific turn.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix has also debuted first-look photos from the series.

ODESSA A’ZION. Cr. MARNI GROSSMAN/NETFLIX © 2020

AMIR BAGERIA as SID PAKAM. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

ODESSA A’ZION. Cr. JASPER SAVAGE/NETFLIX © 2020

ODLEY JEAN. Cr. JASPER SAVAGE/NETFLIX © 2020

AMALIA YOO. Cr. JASPER SAVAGE/NETFLIX © 2020

L-R: SYDNEY MEYER, ODESSA A’ZION. Cr. MARNI GROSSMAN/NETFLIX © 2020

L-R: NAIYA ORTIZ, ODLEY JEAN. Cr. JASPER SAVAGE/NETFLIX © 2020

L-R: JADEN JORDAN, MALIQ JOHNSON. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

“Grand Army” premieres on Oct. 16.