‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot In Development From ‘Riverdale’ Showrunner

A reboot of “Pretty Little Liars” is reportedly in the works, helmed by “Riverdale” exec producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aguirre-Sacasa’s new version of the teen mystery won’t be a remake, but will feature an all-new story and new characters. No network is yet attached, with the project to be shopped around; new streaming service HBO Max, however, is said to be in prime position, given that WarnerMedia is parent company of both Warner Bros. Television (which produced “PLL”) and HBO Max.

Also uncertain is what role, if any, that series creator I. Marlene King will have in the reboot, after she exited Warner Bros. last year for a new deal with Disney-owned 20th Century Fox.

The original “PLL” ran for seven seasons on Disney-owned Freeform, starring Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellarsio and Sasha Pieterse.

THR also reports that Aguirre-Sacasa is eager “to spread his wings and branch out beyond his frequent collaborations with Greg Berlanti, who also exec produced other Aguire-Sacasa series including “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Katy Keene”.