Miley Cyrus Admits Divorce From Liam Hemsworth ‘F**king Sucked’

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her short-lived marriage to Liam Hemsworth during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

During the conversation, Cyrus discussed her “very public divorce” and why it “f**king sucked.”

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that,” she said. “I can’t accept the villainizing, and just all those stories.”

She also made it clear that what the public think they may know about what took place is far from the whole story.

“It’s amazing to me the public thinks that there’s no gap of time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this,” she added, referencing her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter after her split from Hemsworth. “It’s not, ‘One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f**k?'”

As she explained, “There’s a lot of time in between that you didn’t see,” she insisted. “People hear it right now, so you’re getting the real information.”

She singled out the interview she gave to Vanity Fair shortly before she and Hemsworth got married.

“I shot a magazine cover, I did an interview, I was, ‘La la, in love with my boyfriend.’ I mean, that literally happened when I did Vanity Fair,” she added. “I flew there, like, a week after I had gotten married and by the time the damn thing was on the stands I was divorced! It was old news!”

“I think men in my life have told me I’m cold, I’m a cold f**king bitch, because I leave when things are done,” she said, without specifically mentioning Hemsworth. “I’m into a lot of freaky things, but I don’t f**k dead guys and when it’s over, you’re dead to me and I move on.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus also shared a story about an unfortunate accident that gave her a head injury when she was just 2 years old — that she blames on her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“This is really bad, but he can’t go to jail, I don’t think, because it’s a long enough time away,” she said of the incident.

“He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad. And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, and I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree,” she explained. “It was bad… everyone’s asked me that for years.”