Dwayne Johnson And Family ‘Have All Tested Positive For COVID-19’

Dwayne Johnson took to social media on Wednesday with a serious message for his followers, revealing he, his wife Lauren and their two young daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Johnson said in a video he shared on Instagram.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past,” he continued.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” Johnson added in the lengthy video, revealing that he and his family contracted the virus from family friends.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” he said, advising everyone to not make the same mistakes he did and to “apply even greater discipline to having people over to your house.”

However, he reported that he and his family are all on the road to recovery.

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” he shared.

“We’ve gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier,” he said.