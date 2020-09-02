Marie Osmond Exiting ‘The Talk’ After Just One Season

After just one season, Marie Osmond has announced she won’t be returning for a second season of Global‘s “The Talk”.

According to Deadline, the former “Donny & Marie” star is exiting in order to focus on other projects, including a new show with ViacomCBS (which produces “The Talk” for CBS).

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement to Deadline. “We will miss her humour, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavours.”

In addition to Osmond, the show’s longtime executive producer and showrunner John Redmann is also leaving after a 10-season stint on the show. Redmann’s replacement is expected to be announced before the show goes back into production later this month.

“One of the highlights of my year at ‘The Talk’ was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing,” said Osmond in a statement.

“Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!” she added. “So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

According to Deadline, “The Talk” will likely continue with existing co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve before a new co-host is hired.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global; the new season will kick off later this month.