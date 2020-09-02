‘AGT’ Makes Final Cuts Ahead Of Semifinals: Find Out Who Got Voted Off

As “America’s Got Talent” heads into next week’s semifinals, with only five spots available, the judges faced some tough decisions in Wednesday night’s results show.

So who’s moving forward and who’s heading home? Spoilers will be revealed, so proceed with caution…

First up, the good news. The first three performers who were revealed to be returning next week for the semifinals are: country singer Kenadi Dodds; guitar duo Broken Roots; and spoken-word poet Brandon Leake.

WIth those three receiving the most votes, they automatically passed through.

Later in the show, they were joined by singer Celina Graves — winner of this week’s Dunkin’ Save — and acrobat act the Bello Sisters, who landed the final available spot.

Unfortunately, this means it’s the end of the line for dancer Noah Epps, cheerleading team C.A. Wildcats, puppetry act Lightwave Theatre Company, the Divas & Drummers of Compton, standup comic Alex Hooper and vocal trio Resound.

Next week, the remaining five acts will face off for the “America’s Got Talent” semifinals.