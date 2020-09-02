Lili Reinhart Admits Resuming Production On ‘Riverdale’ In Vancouver ‘Just Feels F**ked’

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her mixed feelings about returning to the Vancouver set of “Riverdale” after production was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new interview with Nylon, the 23-year-old actress reveals that the cast is being called back to Vancouver to resume filming.

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress,” she said of finishing off the episodes that were interrupted due to the pandemic.

“Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker,” she admitted. “I certainly am.”

Once those episodes are completed, production will then begin on the fifth season, which will kick off with a seven-year time jump.

Due to pandemic-related restrictions, however, returning to Vancouver will mean staying in Vancouver, with the cast quarantining for two weeks upon arrival and then remaining until Christmas.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada,” she admitted.

“That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks,” she added. “It just feels f**ked.”

Reinhart’s interview can be read in its entirety in the latest edition of Nylon.