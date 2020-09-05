Lili Reinhart Clarifies Comments About Feeling ‘Like A Prisoner’ Filming New Season Of Riverdale

Lili Reinhart is sharing her mixed feelings about returning to the Vancouver set of “Riverdale” after production was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new interview with Nylon, the 23-year-old actress reveals that the cast are being called back to Vancouver to resume filming.

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress,” she said of finishing off the episodes that were interrupted.

“Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker,” she admitted. “I certainly am.”

Once those episodes are completed, production will then begin on the fifth season, which will kick off with a seven-year time jump.

Due to pandemic-related restrictions, however, returning to Vancouver will mean staying in Vancouver, with the cast quarantining for two weeks upon arrival and then remaining until Christmas.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada,” she admitted.

“That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks,” she added. “It just feels f**ked.”

Following publication of the article, Reinhart took to Twitter to clarify that it’s not working on the show she was griping about, but the fact that the pandemic is preventing her from travelling back and forth between the U.S. and Canada and preventing her from seeing friends and family for an extended period of time.

“Love it when my words are taken out of context YET AGAIN,” she wrote in a tweet. “I’m not complaining about going back to work, I’m incredibly grateful to have a job. I’m sad that I can’t see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions. FFS, leave me alone.”

“No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this,” she added in a followup tweet.”

Reinhart’s interview can be read in its entirety in the latest edition of Nylon.