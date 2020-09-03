Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph Apologizes After Being Slammed For ‘Insensitive’ Tweet About ‘Using His Platforms’

By Becca Longmire.

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph has apologized after being criticized for making a joke about using his “platforms” on social media.

Joseph, who fans have been urging to speak out amid the Black Lives Matter movement, posted two photos of himself wearing a pair of white platform shoes Wednesday.

He shared the snaps alongside the caption: “You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. Feels good to dust these bad boys off.”

Social media users immediately replied to say they would like the musician to speak up on the “injustice in this country,” while others pointed out human rights were not a joke.

Joseph then shared numerous tweets about mental health and next week being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week.

He then insisted regarding the controversial post:

Before adding of the Black Lives Matter movement:

