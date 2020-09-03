Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph Apologizes After Being Slammed For ‘Insensitive’ Tweet About ‘Using His Platforms’

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph has apologized after being criticized for making a joke about using his “platforms” on social media.

Joseph, who fans have been urging to speak out amid the Black Lives Matter movement, posted two photos of himself wearing a pair of white platform shoes Wednesday.

He shared the snaps alongside the caption: “You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. Feels good to dust these bad boys off.”

you guys keep asking me to use my platforms.

feels good to dust these bad boys off. pic.twitter.com/CFyMOIkKgC — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

RELATED: Twenty One Pilots’ Singer Tyler Joseph Welcomes A Baby Girl With Wife Jenna

Social media users immediately replied to say they would like the musician to speak up on the “injustice in this country,” while others pointed out human rights were not a joke.

i’ve adored twenty one pilots since i was 13 years old and this hurts man. to see tyler be so insensitive. call me dramatic but tyler joseph that tweet was so fucking tone deaf and i am beyond disappointed. people in the world are suffering?? it’s not some cheeky little joke?? — maddie (@SUNFL0WRV6) September 2, 2020

so you SAW us asking you to speak out about injustice and just tweet and fucking link and instead decided to try and be cute and quirky and mock us….tyler joseph i love you but if you were in front of me right now id deck you in the jaw before i hugged you https://t.co/jZwKUMfv3F — ellarie (@slowttwn) September 2, 2020

we can all collectively say, fan or not, we're all extremely disappointed in tyler joseph. — Jess // BLM (@tpwk_jess_) September 2, 2020

black lives still matter.

there is still a road ahead of us.

we must still speak. — ashley dun (@ashleydun_) September 3, 2020

if u don’t see an issue w tyler’s tweet , ur part of the problem. — cruella de vil ♡ (@therunandgoaway) September 2, 2020

Fuck tyler joseph for that tweet it’s not fucking funny to make jokes about human rights and blatantly ignore it happening which clearly shows the amount of privilege to be able to do that — mandy 🌊 (@rushinmyveins) September 2, 2020

Joseph then shared numerous tweets about mental health and next week being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week.

your own mental health should always be a priority.

i’m amazed at how easy it is to forget that simple fact.

it’s something that can sneak up on you, then eventually you check in on it and realize it’s in really bad shape. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

i’m trying to cut through to who really needs to hear this. this is tough, but it’s not hopeless. fighting for your mental health is not public, it’s not glorious, it’s not even interesting, but it’s the greatest challenge you will face. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

i use music, humor, being alone, breaks from social media, family, uncomfortable and honest conversations with friends, and sometimes crying. a few tools, but they don’t all work for everyone. find what helps you take back ground lost. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

i really don’t know if i can even handle everything that’s happening right now. the scariest place to be is when you find yourself in a spot where you can’t find an answer to the question, “what’s the point?” there has to be a point. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

according to the world health organization:

Close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. according to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention:

On average, there are 132 suicides per day. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

mentally/emotionally, i can only carry so much, because what i do care about is so heavy, the thought of adding more on top of it makes me want to stop trying. but we can never stop trying. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

i respect all the warriors out there fighting for different causes.

there is honor in it, purpose, and it can make our world better.

i just want to remind you what i’m fighting for:

your mental health is more important today than it ever has been.

you’re not alone. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

you don’t know what someone else is going through.

what other invisible weights they may be struggling to carry.

keep that in mind as you go about your interactions. and take care of yourself, please. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

He then insisted regarding the controversial post:

this isn’t a notes app moment. i’m doubling down on my platform tweet. it was fantastic. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

Before adding of the Black Lives Matter movement: