Billy Joel’s Daughter Alexa Ray Says Her Dad Is ‘A Real Mensch’ For Giving Real Fans The Best Seats In The House At His Concerts

Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray continued to sing her father’s praises in a recent Instagram comment.

Alexa Ray, who is the daughter of Joel and Christie Brinkley, commented on a post about the musician bringing people from the back of a concert down to the front row so he’d have a fun crowd staring up at him.

Alexa Ray replied, “A Real Mensch!”, using a Yiddish word that means “a good person.”

Joel spoke about why he sends his team to look for real fans with bad seats over having people pay for the front row in a 2014 interview with Billboard.

“We never sell front rows, we hold those tickets at just about every concert,” he said, according to People. “For years, the scalpers got the tickets and would scalp the front row for ridiculous amounts of money.”

“It turns out the real fans were always in the back of the room in the worst seats,” the star continued. “We now hold those tickets, and I send my road crew out to the back of the room when the audience comes in and they get people from the worst seats and bring ’em in to the front rows. This way you’ve got people in the front row that are really happy to be there, real fans.

“We don’t want to play to big shots, I want to play to younger people, people who can only afford a low ticket price,” Joel said. “They make the best audience, they make the most noise, they’re the most enthusiastic.”