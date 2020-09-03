James Bond Has Come Back To Play In New ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer

Bond is back for what looks like his biggest outing yet.

On Thursday, the brand-new trailer for “No Time to Die” debuted, revealing a whole lot more about the highly anticipated blockbuster.

“You can imagine why I’ve come back to play,” Daniel Craig’s Bond says in the trailer after learning the villain’s plot involves a woman from his past and a very dark secret.

The trailer also gives fans a better look at Rami Malek’s villainous turn, as well as more of the relationship between Bond and the new 00 agent Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch.

All that, plus a lot more action in what is meant to be Craig’s final film as the iconic spy.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz.

“No Time to Die” hits theatres Nov. 20.