Jim Carrey Pens Essay Calling For ‘A World Without Trump’

Jim Carrey wants back the America he knew and loved.

The “Dumb and Dumber” star has penned a new essay for The Atlantic expressing his concern at the prospect of Donald Trump being re-elected this November.

“The United States faces catastrophe. That’s a word from my world—drama. In ancient Greek, katastrophḗ means “overturn,” or “a sudden turn.” This is what we have suffered. Untold American lives have been ruined by the presidency of Donald Trump,” he writes. “The rule of law is imperilled, our unity has been shattered, the service sector has been obliterated, and major cities are suffering. Black Americans, who have endured half a millennium of wickedness and brutality, now face more injustice and death.”

Comparing the Trump administration to “The Godfather”, Carrey says, “Watching Trump accept the nomination of the Republican Party in the people’s house during a pandemic he exacerbated was like watching Michael Corleone swear a sacred oath while his underlings settled scores across the city.”

Carrey also calls out the Republican Party and voters for supporting Trump.

“Americans support Trump because he appeals to their basest and most primitive urges, through his racism, his misogyny, his mockery of the disabled, and his encouragement of violence during his campaign,” he writes. “If you consider yourself a patriot, know full well that the direction the Republican Party has taken threatens to obliterate America’s once-hopeful experiment in liberty.”

He adds, “When I was a little boy in Canada, I watched old Superman reruns, and fell in love with the United States. I was blessed to be able to come here and to realize my wildest dreams. In 2004, I proudly became a citizen. But lately, my adopted home has become almost unrecognizable. Whatever happened to ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way’? That line was written when the Nazis were ravaging Europe and America was the hero of the world. It’s more than a line in a TV show; it’s a set of ideals we should always aspire to uphold.”

Finally, Carrey ends with a call to readers to help vote Trump out of office.

“In November, we must vote in historic numbers, gathering all the ‘snowflakes’ until there’s a blizzard on Capitol Hill that no corrupt politician can survive. We must vote for decency, humanity, and a way of life that once again captures the imagination of kids all over the world—kids like me.”