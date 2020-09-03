Nikki Bella Says She Doesn’t Have Any Help With Newborn Son Matteo Now That Artem Chigvintsev Has Returned To ‘DWTS’

By Becca Longmire.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Nikki Bella, who welcomed her first baby — boy Matteo — on July 31, discussed life with a newborn in the absence of her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“Artem is on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and that has left me alone with Matteo and because of COVID, I don’t have any help. It’s just me,” the star explained on Tuesday’s episode of “The Bellas” podcast, Just Jared reported.

She did add that she gets a “little help” from her twin sister Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan, who welcomed their son Buddy less than 24 hours after Matteo’s arrival.

“They’ve been amazing,” Bella gushed.

