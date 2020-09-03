Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander & More Are Gloria Steinem In Julie Taymor’s ‘The Glorias’

Gloria Steinem’s life story is being told in a bold new way.

On Thursday, the trailer debuted for the new biopic “The Glorias”, about the life of the iconic feminist activist.

RELATED: Julianne Moore On Playing Gay Character In ‘The Kids Are All Right’: ‘I Look Back And Go, ‘Ouch”

In the film, directed by Julie Taymor, Steinem is played by four different actresses at different stages of her life.

Julianne Moore takes the lead as the older Steinem, while Alicia Vikander plays her as a twenty-something. Lulu Wilson plays teenage Steinem and Ryan Kira plays her as a young girl.

RELATED: Alicia Vikander Aims To Shoot Sex Scenes In One Take To Make Everyone On Set Feel ‘Comfortable’

The movie also stars Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Timothy Hutton, and Lorraine Toussaint.

“The Glorias” premieres Sept. 30 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.