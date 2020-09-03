‘The Git Up’ Singer Blanco Brown Hospitalized In ICU Following Head-On Collision

Blanco Brown’s family are asking for prayers.

On Monday night, “The Git Up” singer was involved in a head-on collision near his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 35-year-old Grammy nominee suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He underwent a 12-hour surgery and he is currently in the ICU.

Brown is expected to undergo additional surgeries.

“Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time,” his label BMG Music Group said in a statement.

Fans on Twitter sent their prayers and best wishes for Brown’s recovery.

Prayers and hopes for a thorough recovery to @BlancoBrown. Such a cool guy, love him. https://t.co/SR3ILQYBm6 — Lovin' Lyrics (@lovinlyrics) September 3, 2020

Sending out love and prayers to @BBRMusicGroup recording artist @blancobrown on the heels of his head on collision Monday night, 12 hour surgery, and more surgeries to follow. Get your rest bud! You’ll be back to doing that #GitUp Challenge in no time! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dvFN1ayKgu — Shawn Parr (@DJ_Shawn_Parr) September 3, 2020