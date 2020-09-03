Alyssa Milano Says She Still Has ‘Occasional Heart Palpitations’ As She Addresses Lingering Coronavirus Symptoms

Alyssa Milano shared a health update on Instagram Tuesday as she experiences lingering coronavirus-related symptoms.

The actress was infected with the virus earlier this year, saying she “basically had every COVID symptom.”

She’s since been updating social media, posting a couple of selfies this week, alongside the caption: “I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part).”

Milano, who previously wrote she “had never been this kind of sick,” said her symptoms were “not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago,” but told fans, “I feel better.”

She added that a CT scan of her lungs and a cardiac MRI of her heart “were normal,” adding that she still gets “super scared sometimes.”

“Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick. I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick.”

Milano’s latest update comes after she posted last month: