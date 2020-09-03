Alyssa Milano Says She Still Has ‘Occasional Heart Palpitations’ As She Addresses Lingering Coronavirus Symptoms

Alyssa Milano shared a health update on Instagram Tuesday as she experiences lingering coronavirus-related symptoms.
The actress was infected with the virus earlier this year, saying she “basically had every COVID symptom.”
She’s since been updating social media, posting a couple of selfies this week, alongside the caption: “I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part).”
View this post on Instagram
Soooooo….how are you? This is a wellness check and a health update. I’m ok. I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part). But it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago. I feel better. I had a ct scan of my lungs and a cardiac MRI and both were normal. I get super scared sometimes, though. Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick. I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick. And I can’t help but wonder—how are you? Please be safe. Please let me know you’re ok.
Milano, who previously wrote she “had never been this kind of sick,” said her symptoms were “not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago,” but told fans, “I feel better.”
She added that a CT scan of her lungs and a cardiac MRI of her heart “were normal,” adding that she still gets “super scared sometimes.”
“Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick. I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick.”
Milano’s latest update comes after she posted last month:
View this post on Instagram
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️