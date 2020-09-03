Adam Carolla Doubles Down On COVID-19 Stance: ‘I Stand By Everyone Being P**sies’

Adam Carolla is not afraid of being cancelled.

Carolla, 56, got slaughtered online after calling people “p**sies” for what he believes is an overreaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made those assertions on Monday and doubled down on Thursday’s episode of the “Adam Carolla Show” podcast.

“Turns out the people dying from COVID are old or sick or both,” Carolla tweeted at the time. “How many of you p**sies got played? And who’s going to get played the next time.”

Carolla is not bothered by the feedback to his tweet, comparing the restrictions in Los Angeles to “East Berlin, at this point.”

“I’m talking about this f**king hysteria that we’ve turned into. We’ve turned into hysterics… It’s not gonna work big-picture. It scares the s**t out of the kids,” he said on Thursday, per The Wrap. “Now I’m trending because I’m an a**hole.”

“No one appreciates being called a ‘p**sy.’ I get it,” Carolla continued. “And also, I think the backlash has to do with ostensibly being right in many cases… I stand by everyone being p**sies.”

Carolla admitted the tweet was “callous” but said “tough s**t… We’re living in a callous world. You guys wanna f**king close down society, you’re gonna get some callous tweets. That’s how it works.

“I don’t give a s**t. Basically, you can’t cancel me. I’m already cancelled. I’m not working in that world anyway. I’m not doing sitcoms.” He added, “I’m not f**king apologizing to any of you a**holes… And by the way, you don’t accept apologies. That’s what I’ve figured out from these people anyway.”

“Look, here’s the deal. You will save more people if you lock everything down — possibly,” Carolla concluded. “I’m not saying wearing a mask, locking down, closing businesses, closing schools — I’m not saying we wouldn’t save people. We’d definitely save people. We make calculations as a society… What is a risk vs. reward?”