Meghan Markle Sues Paparazzi Over Pictures With Baby Archie At Vancouver Island Park

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the paparazzi.

According to Newsweek, Meghan Markle has filed a suit against photo agency Splash News as she and son Archie were photographed out on a walk with their dogs at a public park on Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Harry & Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix

The pictures were taken in January when Markle and Prince Harry were living in Canada before their move to the U.S. in March.

Markle, along with baby Archie as a claimant, is suing Splash for breach of privacy and misuse of her private information, seeking to stop future use of the photos.

“They were papped in the location that we’ve already discussed,” attorney Jonathan Barnes told the High Court in London, England. “They plead that this was without their acquiescence or consent. They were on a private recreational outing on the morning of January 20, 2020.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Tells Gloria Steinem Prince Harry Is ‘A Feminist’ In ‘Makers’ Interview

He added, “[Photographer] Mr. Dennet was at the private home of the claimant doing what might be called casing, testing his light meter, and taking photos through the security fence.”

After being offered by Splash, the photos were bought by the Daily Mail publisher Associated News and the Sun publisher News Group.