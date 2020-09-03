‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Reveals He Was Once Serenaded By Ariana Grande

“Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim admitted he was once serenaded by Ariana Grande as he stopped by for a chat on “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”.

Oppenheim shared, “I remember I was showing Ariana Grande [a] property and she sat me down. There was a piano in the house and she sat me down next to her and started playing and singing on the piano to me.

“And I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ She’s also extremely attractive. So that made it more cool. You know, funny, fun stuff like that happens because you’re just showing these people [properties] all the time. It’s a very casual and private environment. They feel safe. I don’t like [the] paparazzi around… people usually [are] just in a home.”

RELATED: The Oppenheim Group Responds To Rumours That ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Aren’t Actually Licensed Agents

Oppenheim also spoke about the drama created by having cameras in the office for the hit Netflix show.

“We didn’t have this much drama in the office before the show. So I think that it really kind of adds a magnifying glass and makes things bigger deals than they would otherwise be.”

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’’s Mary Fitzgerald Says Chrishell Stause Handled Justin Hartley Split ‘Like A Champ’

Oppenheim spoke about his big cleaning splurge as well, telling the podcast: “I mean, I have a maid 40 hours a week at my house and it’s yeah, that’s fine. It’s eight hours of cleaning every day. I am a perfectionist at my house.

“My house is perfect. She’s amazing. I mean, she’s very meticulous and she’s over the last many years, learned all the little things, like how I want my bed made and my pillows and everything. So the house is perfect. Absolutely perfect.”