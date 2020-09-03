Venice Film Festival To Premiere Abel Ferrara’s ‘Sportin’ Life’, Featuring Willem Dafoe

Abel Ferrara’s “Sportin’ Life” is set to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

According to a statement, the new documentary, produced by Saint Laurent, is described as “an artistic commentary on society while emphasizing the complexity of various individuals through the eyes of artists who evoke the Saint Laurent attitude of confidence, individuality and self-expression.”

Willem Dafoe is featured in the upcoming film as Ferrara shares his thoughts on his own music, filmmaking, collaborators and inspirations throughout his career.

Cristina Chiriac, Anna Ferrara, Paul Hipp and Joe Delia will also be featured.

“I have been shooting predominately documentaries the past 10 years or so. Whatever the subject – Piazza Vittorio, Padre Pio – we also film the process itself….so our team and I are a part of it,” Ferrara said in a statement. “The subject of my new documentary is the relationship I have to my work, to Willem Dafoe, and my music and art.”

He added, “These relationships are the starting point and I could not avoid facing what the world went through this year with the pandemic.”

Prior to the Venice Film Festival screening on Saturday, Sept. 5, Ferrara will be awarded the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award in a special ceremony.