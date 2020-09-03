Liam Payne Is Still In Touch With One Direction: ‘I Got Wonderful, Lovely Birthday Messages’

Liam Payne reveals he’s still connected with his fellow One Direction members.

Payne, 27, caught up with “Good Morning America” on Thursday, where he opened up about the expected One Direction reunion. The “For You” singer would not commit to a reunion, but did confirm he is in touch with the boys.

“I’m really grateful the fans have stuck around and we still each of us have a career, which I think has been the most amazing thing out of all of it really,” Payne said. “As far as reunions go I don’t know too much but I got wonderful, lovely birthday messages off of everyone which was really nice.”

One Direction was active from 2010 to 2016. Since then, all five members have had successful solo runs.

During the interview, Payne also confirmed his engagement to Maya Henry.