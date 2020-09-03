Scarlett Johansson Says ‘Black Widow’ Is ‘Very Much Reflective’ Of The #MeToo Movement

“Black Widow” is taking on serious issues for women.

In a new interview with Empire, Scarlett Johansson talks about her upcoming solo Marvel adventure and the feminism at the core of the film.

“I think this film in particular is very much reflective of what’s going on in regards to the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement,” Johansson said.

“It would be such a miss if we didn’t address that stuff, if this film didn’t take that head-on,” she continued. “I think, particularly for Cate[Shortland, director], it was so important for her to make a movie about women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficult situation. Someone asked me if Natasha was a feminist. Of course she is, it’s obvious. It’s kinda an asinine question.”

In the film, Johansson’s Natasha teams up with her non-biological “sister” Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, to take on a mysterious villain who can mimic the abilities and fighting styles of his enemies.

“Black Widow” is currently scheduled to hit theatres Nov. 6.