Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Reveal Reason They’ll Never Quit The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards spoke out about the future of the Rolling Stones and whether retirement would ever be an option in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

After having to cancel their tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band is now preparing to rerelease their 1973 album Goats Head Soup on Sept. 4.

Richards shared of the future: “I hope, like everybody else, there’s a very good vaccine as soon as possible. And a change of regime wouldn’t be bad. Let’s leave it at that, man.”

Retirement is still not an option for the band, he added, telling the publication of playing live: “You might call it a habit I mean, that’s what we do. And also there’s that thing between us, like, ‘Who’s going to be the first one to get off the bus?’ You have to be kicked off or drop off, right? So it’s like that. I really can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Richards also opened up about The Stones’ upcoming 60th anniversary in 2022: “I hope we’re all there, man. It’s something to look forward to.”

Jagger added of any upcoming shows, “We might be playing to very few people. Even though we might be lucky enough to have sold tickets, we might not be able to play to them all at once.”

He said of whether he’d be open to playing a socially-distanced concert: “Yeah, I suppose if that was the way of the world, of course.”

When asked about the future of live music, Jagger said: “The larger point, really, is — in the short, medium, and long term — how is everyone that performs live going to function in the future? We don’t know. In Europe, we’ve had small-scale concerts. We’ve had socially-distanced concerts. You can see [concerts] starting in some parts of the world — New Zealand, Australia and so on. But… as far as the U.S. is concerned, we don’t really know what the future holds. So many people are out of work, losing money. Is it ever going to be the same again? Will it be always different? We just don’t know at the moment.”