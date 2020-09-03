Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Is Getting A Prequel And Anime Series

“Army Of The Dead” is just the beginning.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that the upcoming zombie horror comedy from director Zack Snyder will be followed by a prequel film, as well as an anime series, IndieWire reported.

The first film, which is planned for release in 2021, is about a group of mercenaries who venture into zombie-infested Los Vegas to pull off a massive heist.

Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win star.

The prequel film will be produced Snyder and directed by Schweighöfer, who will also reprise his role as Ludwig Dieter.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” co-writer Shaw Hatten will be writing the screenplay for the prequel.

Meanwhile, the anime series “Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas” will trace the early days of the character Scott, played by Bautista, following him and his rescue crew during the fall of Las Vegas to the zombie outbreak.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the ‘Army Of The Dead’ universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do,” Snyder said in a statement.