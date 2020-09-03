Go Behind The Curtain With K-Pop Group BTS In ‘Break The Silence’ Movie Trailer

BTS is giving fans a glimpse of life behind the glamour in the movie trailer for “Break The Silence”.

On Thursday, BTS released a one-minute teaser for their fourth film, which was directed by Park Jun-soo.

“We can say a new persona was created since the moment we debuted,” the renowned K-pop group says in a voiceover. “I just thought I’d sing and dance to a certain extent and show the person I am… That’s all I expected.”

The upcoming film is the sequel to 2019’s “Bring The Soul: The Movie”, which raked in $24.3 million at the box office with more than 2.5 million tickets sold.

“Break The Silence” will rollout limited screenings beginning Sept. 10. The film is expected to premiere in the U.S. on Sept. 24.