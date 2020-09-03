‘The Batman’ Production Halted After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Production has been temporarily shut down again on “The Batman” after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19.

Vanity Fair reported the news following initial reports that a crew member had tested positive with the new coronavirus. ET Canada has reached out to Pattinson’s rep for comment.

A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed the news that a crew member had tested positive to ET Canada with the following statement: “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Talks Catwoman Role, Why Robert Pattinson Is The ‘Perfect’ Actor To Play ‘The Batman’

The cast and crew resumed filming safely amid the coronavirus pandemic at the Warner Bros. studio in Hertfordshire, U.K. just a few days ago after production closed down in March.

An insider at the studio in Leavesden told The Daily Mail, “We have been sent a memo telling us that a member of the crew has had a positive COVID-19 test.”

Adding, “Everyone was talking on the set about it. We do not know who has tested positive, but it has caused chaos to the schedule.”

The news comes after fans got the first look at the eagerly anticipated flick, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, during the DC FanDome panel at the end of August.

Pattinson can be seen in the batsuit in the dimly-lit clip. “The Batman” is currently expected to open in theatres on Oct. 1, 2021.