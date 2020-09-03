‘The Dissident’ Uncovers The Shocking Murder Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

An international crime is coming into focus.

This week, the trailer premiered for the new documentary “The Dissident”, about the murder of “The Washington Post” journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The film, from Academy Award-winning “Icarus” director Bryan Fogel, traces the shocking international incident in an effort to expose the truth about the killing, revealing the massive cover-up perpetrated by the Saudi government.

“The Dissident” originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to positive reviews.

“As we approach the second anniversary of Jamal’s death with no official repudiation, my hope is that this film will enshrine his memory as well as ensure that justice is served, and that our society no longer turns a blind eye to the brutal human rights violations committed by the Saudi regime. I am thrilled that the film will receive a truly independent release, detached from corporate and special interests, so that we can authentically work towards these worthy outcomes,” Fogel told Deadline.

So far, “The Dissident” does not have a set release date.