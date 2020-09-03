Amanda Kloots Releases Duet With Late Husband Nick Cordero On 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Amanda Kloots pays a touching tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero on their third anniversary.

Cordero, 41, died from COVID-19 complications after 95 days of hospitalization. Kloots had documented the heart-wrenching hospital process up to his death on July 5.

Kloots, 38, shared a song Cordero had recorded prior to his death on what would’ve been the couple’s third wedding anniversary Thursday, Sept. 3.

“Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick!” Kloots wrote on Instagram. “For your gift, I give you music – the release of your song, ‘Not Far Away’. ❤️ I think you’d love it and be very proud.”

“The song is playing in this video,” she explained. “Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day ‘it was now available to download.’ I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear. Please enjoy our duet, ‘Not Far Away’, now available for download.

Kloots shared some of the song’s lyrics the day before its release.

“This is the song he started and wrote about losing his father. I finished the lyrics and am singing about losing him,” she shared. “I recorded it last week, singing a duet with Nick for the first time. The song releases tomorrow on our wedding anniversary.”

“The process of writing, singing and recording Not Far Away has been incredibly therapeutic for me. Listening [to] it to has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days,” Kloots wrote. “I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too. I’m excited for you to hear it tomorrow.”