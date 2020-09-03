Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Off Wooden Pipe Inspired By ‘Terminator’ Character

By Aynslee Darmon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is showing off his new Internet find.

The actor, 73, took to social media this week to show off his new wooden pipe, with his own face on it.

Inspired by his iconic film “Terminator”, Schwarzenegger found the fan-made collectible on Reddit.

“It is a fantastic gift,” he captioned a series of photos detailing his buying experience.

In return for the pipe, Schwarzenegger signed a photo of himself using the gift.

“Dear Radon,” he wrote. “Thank you for the great pipe.”

“The Terminator” debuted in 1984.

