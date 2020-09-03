Jane Fonda Reveals She Regrets Not Sleeping With Marvin Gaye Because She Was Married

Jane Fonda has some love life regrets.

In a new interview in The New York Times, the actress gets candid about some of the famous men she’s slept with and some she wishes she’d slept with.

Asked about Marlon Brando, who she starred with in the 1966 film “The Chase”, Fonda said, “Disappointing. But a great actor.”

When the writer suggested that Fonda’s greatest regret was that she never had sex with Che Guevara, the actress responded, “No, I don’t think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye.”

She explained, “He wanted to and I didn’t. I was married to Tom. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

Fonda also revealed that after Gaye passed away, she learned he had her picture on his refrigerator.