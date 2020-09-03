Alex Trebek Will Return To ‘Jeopardy!’ Sept. 14 With New Producer Ken Jennings

“Jeopardy!” is returning this fall with a familiar face behind-the-scenes.

Beloved host Alex Trebek will return for season 34 of “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 14. Trebek is not the only popular gameshow personality making a comeback. The “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time” winner Ken Jennings will serve as one of the show’s producers.

“Though I’ve played my last round of Jeopardy! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favourite show,” Jennings said in a statement published by Entertainment Weekly. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

“Jeopardy!” resumed production after halting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be extra space between contestants and between Trebek and the contestants.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said in a statement. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Trebek is currently undergoing treatment for stage four pancreatic cancer.