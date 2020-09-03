Christopher Nolan Says His ‘DC Days Are Over’ But Would Love To See John David Washington As Green Lantern

Don’t expect Christopher Nolan to get back in the comic book movie game any time soon.

In a new interview with Geeks of Color, “The Dark Knight” director and his “Tenet” star John David Washington were asked about the possibility of the actor playing the new Green Lantern in a movie.

“Ask him,” Washington said, pointing to Nolan.

“I think my DC days are over,” the director responded. “But I think he would make an excellent choice. He certainly gets my vote.”

Nolan directed three Batman films based on the DC comics franchise.