Lifetime Casts Ciera Payton, Morocco Omari In Upcoming Wendy Williams Biopic

Lifetime’s upcoming Wendy Williams biopic finally has a cast.

Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari will star in the upcoming flick, detailing the life and career of “The Wendy Williams Show” host, as Williams and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter, respectively.

According to a statement, the movie, currently titled “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic”, will “reveal the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years.”

The premiere will also be paired with a documentary about Williams, as she sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera from her Manhattan apartment.

Darren Grant is set to direct “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic”.

Williams will also serve as an executive producer.

The upcoming film is set to premiere in 2021.