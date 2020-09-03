Lifetime Casts Ciera Payton, Morocco Omari In Upcoming Wendy Williams Biopic

Lifetime’s upcoming Wendy Williams biopic finally has a cast.
Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari will star in the upcoming flick, detailing the life and career of “The Wendy Williams Show” host, as Williams and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter, respectively.
RELATED: Wendy Williams Throws Major Shade At Ex Kevin Hunter And His ‘Baby Situation’
According to a statement, the movie, currently titled “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic”, will “reveal the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years.”
The premiere will also be paired with a documentary about Williams, as she sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera from her Manhattan apartment.
RELATED: ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Date For For Return To Studio
Darren Grant is set to direct “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic”.
Williams will also serve as an executive producer.
The upcoming film is set to premiere in 2021.