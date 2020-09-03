Niecy Nash And Sherri Shepherd Take ‘Celebrity Game Face’ Off The Tracks

Niecy Nash sent “Celebrity Game Face” competitors into laughing fits after calling Sherri Shepherd on the phone for a NSFW chat.

Host Kevin Hart invited contestants Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson, Rob Schneider and wife Patricia Schneider, and Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran to play virtually. During a game dubbed “Hit ‘Em Up”, Nash called up Shepherd. Nash was tasked with getting Shepherd to say a secret word given to her by the other contestants.

RELATED: Niecy Nash Announces Marriage To Wife Jessica Betts

“Hey girl hey, how you doin’?” Nash asked Shepherd, who replied, “Jeffrey let the water run in the dag-gone bath because he was in there for four hours doing God knows what a 15-year-old does in the bathtub with the door locked!”